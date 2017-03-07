'Serial animal killer' on the loose

Gxalaba Enerst Bali had the shock of his life when he found seven of his pigs dead.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A serial animal killer - or at least a person who enjoys killing animals for unknown reasons - may be on the loose in Thembalethu, says the Thembalethu Farmers Chairperson Ndumiso Makinana.

Mbhuyiselo Schoeman, whose seventeen chickens burnt to death in September last year, has suffered another loss after one of his pigs was viciously attacked. Another farmer also recently lost two of her pigs after they were mutilated with a sharp object and left to die at her farm, which is situated at the back of Thembalethu.

Last year, George Herald sister publication, Idinga, feautured an article about three cases of attacks of livestock. Makinana said there could be more cases that had not been reported.

Makinana, who is also a police rural sector manager in Thembalethu, said no-one has been arrested.

"Cases have been opened at the Thembalethu Police station and the investigations are ongoing. We suspect this could be jealousy or infighting between the farmers. We are working on a plan to end this," said Makinana.

Mbhuyiselo Schoeman's seventeen chickens were burnt alive in September last year.



ARTICLE & PHOTOS: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

