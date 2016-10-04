Translate to: 

Farmers worried about their live stock

Mbhuyiselo Schoeman showing what used to be his chicken coup. Photos: Zolani Sinxo
GEORGE NEWS - Farmers in Thembalethu are worried about their live stock following another incident in which the property of a farmer was mysteriously damaged in a fire.
 
Mbhuyiselo Schoeman (52) received a call in the early hours of Sunday 16 September informing him that his farm was engulfed in flames. Says Schoeman, "I rushed to the farm as fast as I could just to find the chicken coup in flames. Also, my storeroom containing all my work tools was alight. The big plastic containers I use to keep food for the animals, were seemingly destroyed with a sharp object."
 
He lost 17 of his 30 chickens, some of which had burned to ashes. Damage to his property is estimated at R20 000.
 
"From what we could see, this was a deliberate act. I honestly do not know why someone would do this. However, I had an argument with a fellow farmer earlier over pig food I had brought from a neighbouring farmer. He did not like the fact that I shared the food with the neighbour. At this stage, I cannot put the blame on anyone, as I do not have enough evidence."
 
A case of malicious damage to property was opened at the Thembalethu police station. Investigation is underway.
 
A similar incident took place in the same farming area on 28 April when seven pigs of Gxalaba Bali, who owns a farm here, were allegedly poisoned. Others were severely beaten. At the time Bali said his pigs were forced to drink the milk contaminated with the poison. Damage amounted to R15 000. He had no idea who had done it.
 
"Could someone hate me so much?" he wanted to know. Both incidents took place at dawn, but currently they do not appear to be linked.
 
Speaking on behalf of the Thembalethu farmers, Ndumiso Makinana said they view the incidents in a serious light. "Farmers are now worried about the safety of their livestock.
 
A meeting will be called to address all farmers and we will try to find solutions.
 
We need to get to the bottom of this and whoever is responsible, must be brought to book," said Makinana.
 
 
This is what is left of Mbhuyiselo Schoeman's storeroom.  
 
 
One of the surviving chickens with a beautiful view in the background.
 
ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:04 (GMT+2), Thu, 20 October 2016
