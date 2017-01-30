Translate to: 

York Street accident: Memorial service for victim

York Street accident: Memorial service for victim
Dino Paulse
GEORGE NEWS - A memorial service will be held at the George Civic Centre at 13:00 on Thursday for Dino Paulse (23), one of the young men who died in the horrific accident in York Street early Sunday morning.
 
Dino was an intern at the George Municipality Libary Services and the son of Allen Paulse, municipal manager of the Oudtshoorn Municipality and former mayor of Paarl.
 
Dino and two friends, Michael van Reizig (23) and Devon du Preez (22) died when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree near the George Skatelab at about 02:30.
 
Trevor Botha, George municipal manager, conveyed the organisation’s condolences to the three families. “Please know that you are in our prayers. George is a close knit community and our deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to the families,” said Botha.
 
Walter Hendricks, director of Community Services, said Dino made valuable inputs during his short time at the municipality. “He had a remarkable ability to grasp the particular business we are in i.e. service delivery to our community. He has in the short period left a legacy in that he has spearheaded and introduced the Britannica Online Awareness Programme for juniors, students and adults with regards to research, school assignment completion and work projects.”
 
Dino’s immediate superior, Rachel Williams, manager of Library Services, described him as a joyful person that made everyone around him happy.
 
Mazars Garden Route where Michael worked as a trainee accountant, said he will be sorely missed. “We say goodbye to a dear colleague and friend. He was a great guy and a very promising CA. He lit up our team with his fun attitude and sincere heart. It was a privilege to know such a smart young gentleman with good manners,” said his colleagues. Both Michael and Devon are former learners of York High School.
 
At Motion Fitness, colleagues of Devon held a moment of silence on Monday. He had been working at the gym for the past seven months.
 
Paul Kelly, manager at Motion Fitness said Devon’s death came as a big shock to them. “At work you spend so much time together, sometimes more than with your own family, and colleagues become like family. His death is a great loss. He was a great guy, a very caring person. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this very difficult time.
 
"Although Devon worked for us for seven months we saw the love, passion and professionalism in Devon from his first day, soft caring nature that has left a hole in our hearts! He will always be remembered at Motion Fitness and our entire team stands behind his family during this difficult time. A minute of silence was held at all the Motion Fitness clubs across SA as well as our head office which shows how Devon touched our lives."
 
 
Devon du Preez.
 
 
Michael van Reizig.
 
Read previous articles:

ARTICLE: LIZETTE DA SILVA, GEORGE HERALD NEWS EDITOR

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
18:41 (GMT+2), Tue, 28 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Finance minister Pravin Gordan says they considered a VAT increase for the 2017 budget, but that an increase should be fine-tuned so that poor people do not have to pay more. Are you willing to pay increased VAT on so-called ‘sin-items’ (alcohol, cigarettes, chocolates, confectionary, certain cuts of prime beef etc) and luxury goods so that basic items can be exempt or remain at 14%?
Yes, the privileged has a responsibility to pay for the poor.
George Herald 43%
No, everyone, regardless of income, should contribute to the state coffers. There’s no such thing as a free lunch.
George Herald 10%
Not as long as our taxes are disappearing down a bottomless pit without recourse.
George Herald 46%
Men
Women
Search
Topgun60
I'm a 60 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 60.
Singlepappa540
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up