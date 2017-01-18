Municipality mum on unsafe building site

There was no barricading at the back of the building.

GEORGE NEWS - The George Herald has previously reported on a complaint about a lack of safety measures on a municipal building site in Main Street, Parkdene, where seven subsidy-financed houses are being built.

Subsequently the complainant, Brian Spires, informed the newspaper that the situation had not improved.

The municipality's comment was again requested in December and twice in January, but to date no response has been received. Spires, a safety consultant, took the George Herald onto the site last year pointing out numerous shortcomings in safety measures.

For one, the public was using the site as a thoroughfare and several children (including toddlers) were passing through without supervision during the half hour we were on site.

Workers were not wearing hard hats and the scaffolding was, according to Spires, far from suitable.

There was no barricading at the back of the terrain which borders on occupied homes and where children were playing outside. The barricading at the front was not complete and was, according to Spires, completely inadequate.

When workers noticed Spires pointing out the shortcomings, they began to barricade the back. The safety representative on the site could not produce a certificate of qualification to Spires. There was also no

first-aid box on site.

An inspector from the Department of Human Settlements, whose signature appeared in the visitors' book twice, said later, upon enquiry, that the municipality was responsible to see to it that the correct safety measures are in place. The local authority had been addressed about it.

Spires wanted to know, "Who are the safety consultants and what are they costing the municipality on this site where it is obvious that they are not doing their job? Who is the safety representative/officer on site?"

We have no answers to these questions yet.

The scaffolding.

ARTICLE & PHOTOS: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'