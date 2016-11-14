Vandals vs safety on construction site

Signage that was apparently removed by vandals.

GEORGE NEWS - Efforts by Moreki Distributors to ensure that the necessary safety barricading and signage remain in place on a building site in Parkdene where it is building houses, are being defeated by vandals, according to the George municipality.

The contractor was appointed to construct seven subsidy-financed houses for the George municipality in Main Street.

A regular passer-by and resident of Parkdene, who wishes to remain anonymous, complained about the lack of safety measures required to ensure that the public do not enter the site, but, says George municipal communications manager Chantel Edwards-Klose, all the required barricades and signage had been erected prior to the start of building work.

"It is unfortunate that these are continuously being removed by unscrupulous vandals. The situation is being monitored on a daily basis in order to ensure that the building site is safe."

She said a health and safety agent has been involved from the start to ensure that the relevant regulations are being dealt with.

"The complainant is welcome to visit the municipal offices in order to scrutinise the relevant documentation and study the evidence file, including the photographs of measures put in place.

The contractor has a standing instruction to ensure that effective housekeeping is implemented on site and that all construction waste material is demarcated and removed from site at regular intervals."

The complainant is adamant that the problem is not vandals, but poor fencing that is not suitable and does not last. He submitted photos showing building materials off-loaded outside the fencing.

The municipality says the contractor has to repeatedly but up new barricading because of vandals.

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

