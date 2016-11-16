Translate to: 

Update: 37 homes burnt down

The police in Thembalethu have opened a case of arson following a fire in which one person died and 37 shacks were destroyed in an informal settlement in Zone 8 on Boxing Day, 26 December.
GEORGE NEWS - The police in Thembalethu have opened a case of arson following a fire in which one person died and 37 shacks were destroyed in an informal settlement in Zone 8 on Boxing Day, 26 December.
 
Police identified the deceased as one L Sobutyo (28). His body was found in one of the shacks.
 
Police also confirmed that they are investigating allegations that Sobutyo and another man were involved in an argument over money and that the deceased had made certain threats before the fire, which left many homeless.
 
According to Chantel Edwards-Klose from the George Municipality temporary shelter and food packs have been provided to the affected families at the Thembalethu Hall.
 
"Our housing division has been working to clear the burnt area and emergency structures will be put up as from today (28 December). With public holidays it has been a challenge to source materials from suppliers."
 
Donations to the families who lost all their belongings are still welcome and can be dropped off at the George Fire Brigade.
 
 
10:25 (GMT+2), Thu, 29 December 2016
