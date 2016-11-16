Update: Homes burnt down

GEORGE NEWS - Police have opened an inquest docket following the death of an unknown person found in one of the 37 shacks which burned down in Zone 8 Thembalethu. (Initial information stating that 39 homes burnt down was incorrect.)

The shacks were situated in an informal settlement near All Brick.

"The deceased has not been identified and we at this stage can't say if it is a male or female."

Eden Lions has agreed to handle monetary donations for relief in Thembalethu.

Donations can be made to Eden Lions FNB - 62235045045. Reference - Thembalethu.

According to Captain Malcolm Pojie, the Southern police spokesperson the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.