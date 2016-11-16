Injured chess champ loses dad

Michael Sweetbert (11) when he became the under 10 national junior chess champion of South Africa in January 2015.

GEORGE NEWS - Apart from facing a long, arduous journey back to health, the seriously injured little chess champion from George, Michael Sweetbert (11), now also has to cope with the loss of his dad.

Eduan Naudé, Michael's foster parent, died on Monday night following an accident outside Parys in the Free State that saw both father and son end up in a critical condition in intensive care.

Naude, in his 60s, and Michael, were on their way to the SA junior chess championships in Boksburg, when their vehicle smashed into a tree. It is believed that Naudé lost control of his Toyota Tazz after suffering a stroke. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Both suffered multiple serious injuries. Michael sustained injuries to his face and left leg as well as internal injuries. He is recovering in the Pelonomi hospital in Bloemfontein with his mother, Beverly, by his side. Her husband was moved from Kroonstad to Pelonomi, where he died.

One of the parents, Human Coetzee, describes Michael as one of South Africa's most promising chess players.

"He is a very likable, sweet boy with so much talent. He is nationally ranked first in his age group and has already qualified for the SA closed championships taking place in July 2017. We want to help the family, as they have no medical aid and their only car has also been written off," says Coetzee.

Another chess mom, Amor van Loggerenberg, on Monday related on Facebook how the contributions are rolling in for the Michael fund. "Hulle het 'n boks by die toernooi neergesit vir finansiële donasies en teen negeuur vanoggend was daar reeds R15 000! Hulle het ook gesê alle boetes wat aan spanne opgelê is se geld gaan ook vir Michael geskenk word. Toe ons elfuur gaan geldjie bydra het, was daar reeds weer heelwat papiertjies in die donasieboks." (By 09:00 on Monday R15 000 was collected in a money box at the tournament and all the fines given to chess teams would also go towards the fund.)

ARTICLE: LIZETTE DA SILVA, GEORGE HERALD NEWS EDITOR

A few parents from George, whose children play chess with Michael and who were also attending the tournament, have created a fund for him through the Eden Chess Union, as the family do not belong to a medical aid.Bank: AbsaBranch code: 632005Account holder: SWD SSOAccount number: 407 8216 928