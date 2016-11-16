Translate to: 

Injured chess champ loses dad

Injured chess champ loses dad
Michael Sweetbert (11) when he became the under 10 national junior chess champion of South Africa in January 2015.
GEORGE NEWS - Apart from facing a long, arduous journey back to health, the seriously injured little chess champion from George, Michael Sweetbert (11), now also has to cope with the loss of his dad.
 
Eduan Naudé, Michael's foster parent, died on Monday night following an accident outside Parys in the Free State that saw both father and son end up in a critical condition in intensive care.
 
Naude, in his 60s, and Michael, were on their way to the SA junior chess championships in Boksburg, when their vehicle smashed into a tree. It is believed that Naudé lost control of his Toyota Tazz after suffering a stroke. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
 
Both suffered multiple serious injuries. Michael sustained injuries to his face and left leg as well as internal injuries. He is recovering in the Pelonomi hospital in Bloemfontein with his mother, Beverly, by his side. Her husband was moved from Kroonstad to Pelonomi, where he died.
 
Touching support for family
A few parents from George, whose children play chess with Michael and who were also attending the tournament, have created a fund for him through the Eden Chess Union, as the family do not belong to a medical aid.
One of the parents, Human Coetzee, describes Michael as one of South Africa's most promising chess players.
 
"He is a very likable, sweet boy with so much talent. He is nationally ranked first in his age group and has already qualified for the SA closed championships taking place in July 2017. We want to help the family, as they have no medical aid and their only car has also been written off," says Coetzee.
 
Another chess mom, Amor van Loggerenberg, on Monday related on Facebook how the contributions are rolling in for the Michael fund. "Hulle het 'n boks by die toernooi neergesit vir finansiële donasies en teen negeuur vanoggend was daar reeds R15 000! Hulle het ook gesê alle boetes wat aan spanne opgelê is se geld gaan ook vir Michael geskenk word. Toe ons elfuur gaan geldjie bydra het, was daar reeds weer heelwat papiertjies in die donasieboks." (By 09:00 on Monday R15 000 was collected in a money box at the tournament and all the fines given to chess teams would also go towards the fund.)
 
Donations can be made at:
Bank: Absa
Branch code: 632005
Account holder: SWD SSO
Account number: 407 8216 928
Reference: Michael Fund
 
 
ARTICLE: LIZETTE DA SILVA, GEORGE HERALD NEWS EDITOR
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:12 (GMT+2), Wed, 21 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
When do you buy Christmas gifts?
I buy throughout the year to avoid the rush in December.
George Herald 12%
I only buy gifts a few days before Christmas.
George Herald 17%
I don't buy Christmas gifts.
George Herald 70%
Men
Women
Search
Cape_Centaur
I'm a 50 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
Figjåm
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 34 and 49.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up