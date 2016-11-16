Update: Child drowns in Wilderness Lagoon

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A 13-year-old girl from Syferfontein drowned in the Wilderness Lagoon yesterday (Saturday 17 December).

The incident took place between 10:00 and 11:00 yesterday morning when she was at the lagoon with family friends.

She was playing in the lagoon with her friends when they noticed that she had disappeared. They immediately alerted the lifeguards on duty.

The little girl was found in the lagoon by the lifeguards.

She was declared dead on the scene by Eden911 paramedics.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'