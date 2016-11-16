Child drowns in Wilderness Lagoon

Lifeguards recovered the body of the child from the water and paramedics administered CPR. They unfortunately could not resuscitate the child.

No further information is currently available.

NSRI are urging parents to ensure that their children have responsible adult supervision at all times around water.

GEORGE NEWS - A young child (age not yet confirmed) drowned in the Wilderness Lagoon today.According to Torsten Henschel from NSRI Wilderness, they were alerted at 11:13 this morning following reports of a drowning in progress at Wilderness Lagoon.George Fire and Rescue Services, Eden 911 and the SA Police Service also responded to the scene.It appears that despite swimming and playing in shallow water, the child got into difficulty in a deeper section of the lagoon.Police have opened an inquest docket and the body of the child has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services.