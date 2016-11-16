Near drowning in Wilderness

Eden 911 arrived on the scene first, followed by Metro Ambulance services, where they found 2 children (aged 3 and 5) lying in recovery positions next to the lagoon. It is believed that lifeguards pulled both children out of the water, after which they immediately proceeded with CPR.

Both children were transported to local hospitals.

At this stage it is unknown what caused them to get into difficulty in the water.

No further information is available at this stage.

GEORGE NEWS - At approximately 15:05 this afternoon, Eden911 was called out to assist in a near drowing incident at Wilderness LagoonBoth children began breathing on their own, but only one regained full consciousness on the scene.