Antarctic runners back in George

Pieter de Wet (46, left) and Scott Rickard (42) are still a little jet-lagged, but they are back in a sunny George. Photo: Alida de Beer

Pieter de Wet and Scott Rickard spoke to the George Herald about their adventure which included missing a connecting flight on their 44-hour trip to Punta Arenas on the most southern tip of South America.

They had an unforgettable two weeks, meeting many like-minded, adventurous people from all over the world, experiencing an exhilarating landing on ice in a Russian Ilyushin airplane, and enjoying five-star treatment.

They were fascinated by the isolation and almost surreal landscape of the frozen continent.

Watch a video interview with Pieter de Wet and Scott Rickard, below.

Read more on Thursday in the George Herald and online.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - The two Georgians who took part in the Ice Marathon in Antarctica are back in sunny George.They ended fourth out of just over 50 participants and did it in a time of 4 hours 37 minutes, about an hour and a half longer than their usual time.