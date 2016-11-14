George athletes 4th in Antarctic Marathon

Scott Rickard (left) and Pieter de Wet from George after crossing the finish line. Foto: Facebook.com/AntarcticIceMarathon

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Two George athletes, Pieter de Wet and Scott Rickard have made their families proud by achieving joint fourth place in sub-zero temperatures in the Antarctic Ice Marathon, finishing in 4 hours 37 minutes.

They were on their way home on Tuesday. The race was run on Friday 25 November, starting just after 17:00 South African time.

The Antarctic Ice Marathon is run over the classic 42.195km marathon distance.

It encompasses an individual competition, with male and female divisions. This year just over 50 runners took part.

