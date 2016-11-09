Translate to: 

Don't try your luck - not even with a Fortuner

Don't try your luck - not even with a Fortuner
On the road to nowhere... A Toyota Fortuner got stuck in the mud at the roadworks in Heights Road, Wilderness. Apparently the 4x4 had to be towed out with the help of road workers.
GEORGE NEWS - The hasty driver of a Toyota Fortuner got stuck in the mud over the weekend, when he misjudged the solidity of the surface during roadworks at Heights Road in Wilderness.
 
A resident who lives nearby noticed the 4x4 with a North West registration number early on Sunday morning, and thought it would be wise to warn other motorists. According to the woman many non-residents are caught unawares by the road works. She is also concerned about out-of-town motorists during the December holidays.
 
A stop/go system is currently in place in Heights Road, and most residents make use of Whites Road to drive to town. Heights Road, between Sanctuary Lane and Whites Road, was closed for road rehabilitation and slip repairs on 30 September and will be reopened on 15 December.
 
Roadworks will be resumed on 9 January and the road will be closed until 17 April. During construction only local residents will be allowed access to these roads.
 
Kobus Heymann, the resident engineer of Cape Town based consultants SNA, advises motorists to speak to the people manning the stop go or road closures for directions if they are uncertain about which route to take.
 
These roadworks forms part of a R52 million project by the department of transport and public works for George and Wilderness. The aim of the project is to reseal, rehabilitate and perform structural maintenance on roads in George and Wilderness.
 
Work in Wilderness is taking place from the roundabout intersection of Waterside Road and George Road to Saasveld Road. In George work is done from the intersection of the R404 and the R104 near George airport to the intersection of the R102 and York Street. According to Heymann the project will be completed on 1 May.
 
 
ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
07:14 (GMT+2), Thu, 17 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...
The Accountant
The Accountant
As a math savant uncooks the books for a new client, the Treasury...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you going away for the December holidays?
No, I can't afford it
George Herald 62%
No, I'm working
George Herald 27%
Yes
George Herald 11%
Men
Women
Search
Dieanderman
I'm a 56 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 60.
heartcatcher
I'm a 33 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 44.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up