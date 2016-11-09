Don't try your luck - not even with a Fortuner

On the road to nowhere... A Toyota Fortuner got stuck in the mud at the roadworks in Heights Road, Wilderness. Apparently the 4x4 had to be towed out with the help of road workers.

GEORGE NEWS - The hasty driver of a Toyota Fortuner got stuck in the mud over the weekend, when he misjudged the solidity of the surface during roadworks at Heights Road in Wilderness.

A resident who lives nearby noticed the 4x4 with a North West registration number early on Sunday morning, and thought it would be wise to warn other motorists. According to the woman many non-residents are caught unawares by the road works. She is also concerned about out-of-town motorists during the December holidays.

A stop/go system is currently in place in Heights Road, and most residents make use of Whites Road to drive to town. Heights Road, between Sanctuary Lane and Whites Road, was closed for road rehabilitation and slip repairs on 30 September and will be reopened on 15 December.

Roadworks will be resumed on 9 January and the road will be closed until 17 April. During construction only local residents will be allowed access to these roads.

Kobus Heymann, the resident engineer of Cape Town based consultants SNA, advises motorists to speak to the people manning the stop go or road closures for directions if they are uncertain about which route to take.

These roadworks forms part of a R52 million project by the department of transport and public works for George and Wilderness. The aim of the project is to reseal, rehabilitate and perform structural maintenance on roads in George and Wilderness.

Work in Wilderness is taking place from the roundabout intersection of Waterside Road and George Road to Saasveld Road. In George work is done from the intersection of the R404 and the R104 near George airport to the intersection of the R102 and York Street. According to Heymann the project will be completed on 1 May.

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

