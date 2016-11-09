Translate to: 

Wilderness roadworks: Visitors beware

Going nowhere slowly... A Toyota Fortuner stuck in the mud at the road works in Heights Road, Wilderness. Apparently the 4x4 had to be towed out with the help of the road workers.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A very hasty driver of a Toyota Fortuner seems to have misjudged the surface of the roadworks at Heights Road in Wilderness, when he got stuck in the mud over the weekend.
 
A resident who lives nearby noticed the 4x4 with a North West registration number early on Sunday morning, and thought it would be wise to heed a warning to other motorists.
 
According to the resident, who wishes to stay anonymous, non-residents are caught unawares by the road works. She also expressed her concern for uninformed visitors over the December holidays.
 
A stop/go system is currently in place in Heights Road, and most residents use Whites Road to drive to town.
 
Heights Road between Sanctuary Lane and Whites Road has been closed for road rehabilitation and slip repairs since  30 September, and will remain closed until 15 December.
 
Between 9 January and 17 April the road will be closed again. During construction only local residents will be permitted access to these roads.
 
Read more in tomorrow's George Herald, and online.
 
