Update: Primary school parents want answers

Fagan Solomons (left) reads out the demands on behalf of the disgruntled parents to Chantelle Carolus, chairperson of the Kretezenhoop Primary School SGB. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A group of 35 disgruntled Kretzenshoop Primary school parents handed over a memorandum this morning (Monday 14 November) demanding that the school governing body (SGB) be dismantled.

A second letter demanded that Sam Crowley, the acting headmaster for the past seven months, be added to the shortlist for candidates to be considered for the permanent position of headmaster.

At the moment Crowley is not being considered for the position of headmaster and this is the main reason for the unhappiness.

SGB chairperson Chantelle Carolus accepted the letter on behalf of the SGB, but declined to comment.

Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.

The group is demanding answers by Friday 2 December.