Primary school parents demand answers

The disgruntled parents of children at Kretzenhoop Primary who spoke their heart out. From left, front: Michelle Slinger (left), Amelia Meiring and Agnes Geduld. Back: Neil Dikwex Carelse (left), Fagan Solomons, Nolene Brandt, Maggie Brandt, Fuzuneda de Jager and Ramonia Coeries. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS - A small but vocal group of disgruntled parents from Kretzenhoop Primary School in Blanco held a protest demonstration outside the school on Saturday 29 October demanding that Sam Crowley be given the opportunity to apply for the headmaster position at the school.
 
Crowley, the acting headmaster for the past 7 months' name was not on the shortlist that was given to the school governing body (SGB) for consideration for the permanent position of headmaster.
 
Neil Dikwex Carelse, who has children at the school, said he was surprised to hear that Crowley's name was not on the school SGB shortlist.
 
"Crowley has implemented many positive changes at the school in the last seven months. He has opened the library, installed security cameras and upgraded the computers.
 
He is the only headmaster that visits the parents of children with problems or are absent from school. I cannot believe that he was overlooked."
 
Parent Maggie Brandt's argument was, "All the years we have had a headmaster from Blanco. They are the ones that know our problems."
 
Nolene Brandt wants to know why Crowley is not given preference as he has been acting successfully for seven months and Amelia Meiring says, "He is a gentleman that teaches our children manners and for the first time there is discipline at the school."
 
A member of the SGB, who spoke to the George Herald on condition of anonymity said she is convinced that the process is flawed and will have to be redone.
 
"I was told that there were 45 applications but when I opened my envelope there were only 21 names. Now I question what happened to the other names. I know Sam Crowley's name was there initially."
 
Paddy Attwell, spokesperson for the Western Cape education department confirms that the department advertised the vacancy earlier this year. "In terms of procedure, the department pre-screens applications, and sends them to the SGB for processing. The SGB shortlists and interviews candidates and submits nominations to the department. The recruitment and selection directorate checks all documentation to ensure that procedures are followed correctly and fairly.
 
District officials monitor the process at school level for the same reason.
 
The directorate has not yet received documentation from the school for this post. The SGB has submitted a letter of complaint and the directorate has forwarded the letter to the district director for investigation," says Attwell.
 
 
Kretzenhoop Primary school parents demanding that Sam Crowley be placed on the shortlist.
 
ARTICLE & PHOTOS: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
10:03 (GMT+2), Fri, 11 November 2016
