R34 800 raised for fire victims

At a cash hand-over held by the WildFire Initiative are from left: Neville Ewing of the Wilderness Ratepayers and Residents Association, Stephanie and Mannie Jorge who lost all their possesions in the fire in August, Shannon Smith and Johan Sloet.

GEORGE NEWS - Soon after a fire wreaked havoc in Wilderness on Thursday 11 August, the WildFire initiative sprang into action to raise funds and collect items for the Jorge family who lost all their possession on that fateful day.

The house that they were renting in Third Avenue was one of four homes razed to the ground. Initiated by Shannon Smith and with the help of Wilderness' community and businesses, the WildFire Initiative has been very busy collecting a variety of items like furniture and appliances and cash, while also selling raffle tickets and hosting a fundraising event in Sedgefield last month.

The official cash handover took place on Friday 28 October at the destroyed home of Manuel and Stephanie Jorge (where they are living in an outbuilding that is still intact).

With the facilitation of George attorney, Johan Sloet, a R34 800 cheque was given to the Jorge couple to help them get back on their feet after the fire.

The WildFire Initiative also provided the Jorge's with a new electricity meter as well as an electrician to connect power. The Jorges also received clothing, bedding, toiletries, and other necessary items after the fire to tie them over. Smith said a huge thank you must be extended to all the individuals who donated time, money and effort to make the donation possible.

"The support has been absolutely fantastic. It is a truly wonderful community that we live in. Thank you."

Local businesses who have contributed include, but aren't limited to, Johan Sloet and Burger Attorneys, Safari, Van Rensburgs, Let Me Repair, BCreative, Cocomo Restaurant, David and Wendy Oldfield, Ian Goosen, Scarab Market, Wilderness Spar, The Heart Shop, Pieces Of Me, Kaaimans Guest House, Hildesheim Guesthouse, Constantina, Wild Info, Tyre Fluid, GoldFish, Oak Barrel Wine Shop, Van Loveren Wines, Zuccini Restaurant, Acrobranch, Saddle Up, Oysters R Us, Foxy Fit, Hava Spa, Marinko Bakery, Gary from Transcendent Solutions, Itron, as well as all the artists who donated art for the auction.

The Jorges expressed their gratitude to everyone who so generously donated to alleviate their plight.

