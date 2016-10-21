Translate to: 

R34 800 raised for fire victims

R34 800 raised for fire victims
At a cash hand-over held by the WildFire Initiative are from left: Neville Ewing of the Wilderness Ratepayers and Residents Association, Stephanie and Mannie Jorge who lost all their possesions in the fire in August, Shannon Smith and Johan Sloet.
GEORGE NEWS - Soon after a fire wreaked havoc in Wilderness on Thursday 11 August, the WildFire initiative sprang into action to raise funds and collect items for the Jorge family who lost all their possession on that fateful day.
 
The house that they were renting in Third Avenue was one of four homes razed to the ground. Initiated by Shannon Smith and with the help of Wilderness' community and businesses, the WildFire Initiative has been very busy collecting a variety of items like furniture and appliances and cash, while also selling raffle tickets and hosting a fundraising event in Sedgefield last month.
 
The official cash handover took place on Friday 28 October at the destroyed home of Manuel and Stephanie Jorge (where they are living in an outbuilding that is still intact).
 
With the facilitation of George attorney, Johan Sloet, a R34 800 cheque was given to the Jorge couple to help them get back on their feet after the fire.
 
The WildFire Initiative also provided the Jorge's with a new electricity meter as well as an electrician to connect power. The Jorges also received clothing, bedding, toiletries, and other necessary items after the fire to tie them over. Smith said a huge thank you must be extended to all the individuals who donated time, money and effort to make the donation possible.
 
"The support has been absolutely fantastic. It is a truly wonderful community that we live in. Thank you."
 
Local businesses who have contributed include, but aren't limited to, Johan Sloet and Burger Attorneys, Safari, Van Rensburgs, Let Me Repair, BCreative, Cocomo Restaurant, David and Wendy Oldfield, Ian Goosen, Scarab Market, Wilderness Spar, The Heart Shop, Pieces Of Me, Kaaimans Guest House, Hildesheim Guesthouse, Constantina, Wild Info, Tyre Fluid, GoldFish, Oak Barrel Wine Shop, Van Loveren Wines, Zuccini Restaurant, Acrobranch, Saddle Up, Oysters R Us, Foxy Fit, Hava Spa, Marinko Bakery, Gary from Transcendent Solutions, Itron, as well as all the artists who donated art for the auction.
 
The Jorges expressed their gratitude to everyone who so generously donated to alleviate their plight.
 
 
At a cash hand-over held by the WildFire Initiative are from left: Neville Ewing of the Wilderness Ratepayers and Residents Association, Stephanie and Mannie Jorge who lost all their possesions in the fire in August, Shannon Smith and Johan Sloet.  
 
Click here for previous articles:
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
13:22 (GMT+2), Thu, 03 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
Stephen Strange, one of the world's top neurosurgeons, is injured in a car...
Indignation
Indignation
In 1951, Marcus, a working-class Jewish student from New Jersey, attends a...
Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
How do you consume your news?
Social media
George Herald 11%
Websites
George Herald 67%
Newspapers
George Herald 11%
All of the above
George Herald 11%
Men
Women
Search
Ever_be
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 40.
Gman01
I'm a 67 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 66.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up