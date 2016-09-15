Wilderness fired up about inferno

Stephanie and Manny Jorge who lost all their possesions in the recent fire was also in attendance.

GEORGE NEWS - Wilderness community members, politicians and officials gathered at the Wilderness Hotel on Wednesday 14 September to discuss the Wilderness/Hoekwil fires on 11 August.

The fire left four homes in Lake Road and Third Avenue gutted while several others were damaged. Wilderness Ward Councillor Marlene Viljoen said the meeting was called to address and sort out residents' concerns.

Attendees addressed the response times, general maintenance of fire hydrants in the area as well as plans to enable efficiency and precautions.

Manny and Stephanie Jorge were also in attendance. The couple are one of the families who lost everything in the fires that ravaged the area. "It's not going that great, we have stopped receiving support, but all we can do is start over," said Manny. The Jorge's currently reside in a flat next to where their rented home used to be.

Any donation, no matter how small, can be paid into the following account:

Bank code: 470010

Click here for related articles:

ARTICLE AND PHOTO: LYNDALL MGADLE, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

Manuel JorgeBank: CapitecAccount number: 1386578787Type of account: Savings