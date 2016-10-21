We must clean-up our suburbs

Within 30 minutes Jonavan Erasmus (front), Bertram Booysen (standing left), Christopher Titus, Elrikus Saaier and Reubedo Claasen had filled 16 black bags.

GEORGE NEWS - Ingrid Muggels was tired of looking at the mounds of rubbish that was heaping-up by the day in her suburb and decided that enough is enough.

“I stay in Andersonville at the back of Pacaltsdorp with a magnificent view of the sea, but I do not see the sea just the rubbish that is illegally dumped on just about every open piece of land in our beautiful suburb.”

Muggels, a housewife decided to do something and asked a few of the youngsters in the neighbourhood to help her clean-up the area. “As an incentive I offered the children R2 for each black bag they filled and within half an hour they collected 16 bags.”

Her Good Samaritan gesture however backfired when the municipal refuse truck only took 7 black bags and left the rest of the bags outside her house.

