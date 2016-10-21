Translate to: 

No end in sight to sawdust fire spat

An irate resident of Buffelsdrift snapped these pics of the never ending plume of smoke rising from the sawdust fire on Saturday 22 October.
GEORGE NEWS - The George municipality, pressed for an answer on how it plans to extinguish a fire that has been burning for the past two months in the Buffelsdrift farm area on the old airport road, said on Tuesday: "The matter is being formally addressed with Eden district municipality, Western Cape provincial government and the owner of the farm."
 
Communications manager, Chantel Edwards-Klose, declined to say what the proposed R800 000 bill for extinguishing the fire would entail and whether this would cover the cost of firefighting foam.
 
Until a fortnight ago it was proposed that the bill for future steps in dousing the fire be presented to the landowner, Dirk Barnard. Barnard responded by saying he was unable to pay such an 'enormous' amount. He told the George Herald he had spent R20 000 on hiring excavators to douse the fire. But the sawdust kept on smouldering.
 
Fire brigades from both Eden district and George municipalities have spent hours trying to douse the fire - but to no avail.
 
Edwards-Klose declined to state what the municipality's next step was to ensure the fire would be extinguished. The public and residents living in the area say the tonnes of burning sawdust have become a health hazard as the smoke pollutes the entire area.
 
Residents have been complaining about the perils of smoke inhalation and say the smoke is a hazard on the N2.
 
 
ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
10:03 (GMT+2), Thu, 27 October 2016
