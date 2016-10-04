Translate to: 

Battle brews about sawdust fire bill

Eden District Municipality says George Municipality should immediately act regarding the tonnes of sawdust, which has been burning for the past six weeks in the Buffelsdrift area.
GEORGE NEWS - The responsibility to deal with the tonnes of burning sawdust causing a public nuisance for the past six weeks in Buffelsdrift near Sinksabrug, rests with the George Municipality.
 
"This issue falls squarely in the domain of the George Municipality which must take responsibility." So said Eden District Municipality's Air Pollution Manager Dr Johann Schoeman who advised George Municipality to obtain specialist services to douse it "as the landowner does not have the expertise to do so".
 
This advice was given following an inspection by Dr Schoeman, and after the Eden District Municipality Fire Brigade as well as the George Municipality Fire Brigade tried in vain to put it out.
 
"After obtaining specialist services, George Municipality must then send the bill to the landowner who must pay for the service - as he ignored the risk of spontaneous combustion. He, for a prolonged period, dumped and amassed tons of sawdust on his own land.
 
"Ignorance is not an excuse to avoid responsibilities. The municipal by-laws, as well as the Constitution, must be enforced." Any perceived lack of decisiveness can be attributed to George Municipality which was advised as to what steps to take - immediately after the Eden District Municipality became involved. "If the landowner is unable to pay, an indigent policy should kick in."
 
The farmer, Dirk Barnard, who lives in the Buffelsdrift area, admitted he had been dumping the sawdust on his own land for an extended period. He was intending to let it turn into compost and then use it in his fields. During an interview, he said he does not know what sparked the fire and does not have any money left to pay after forking out R20 000 for an excavator to open up the fire in order to bombard it with water.
 
Motorists and neighbouring farmers have been complaining profusely about the smoke that is visible from as far as Herold's Bay and the George Airport.
 
A response from George Municipality as to why it would be so expensive to douse the fire is still being awaited.
 
The Fire Brigade of the George Airports Company of SA (Acsa) was approached by one of the affected parties to ask whether Acsa could help by spraying chemicals on the fire. Brenda Vorster, George Airport Manager, said feedback would be provided as soon as possible.
 
 
 
ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
14:08 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 October 2016
