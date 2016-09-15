Translate to: 

Sawdust fire a huge headache

This excavator opened up heaps of burning sawdust on Dirk Barnard's farm, but it did nothing to kill the fire. Foto: supplied
GEORGE NEWS - A Buffelsdrift farmer is facing a bill of R800 000 after the George Municipal Fire Service has been advised to extinguish a fire on Dirk Barnard's farm that has been burning for the past five weeks.
 
Local authorities have been grappling to find a way to douse the smouldering sawdust mountain that has been causing major air pollution and health risks in the Buffelsdrift area near the Maalgate bridge on the western side of the George Airport.
 
Neighbours say they have been complaining about the thick layer of smoke for over five weeks. "At times it is so bad that we choke. We are surprised that it has taken the authorities so long to act." Eden District Municipality's Manager of Air Quality Johann Schoeman said in a statement that the responsibility to extinguish the fire lay with George Municipality and that he had advised them to act in accordance with the air quality legislation - to extinguish the fire and to send the farm owner the bill.
 
He said: "Please contact the George Municipality regarding council approval to extinguish the fire which will cost R800 000." A fire official who visited the site said the matter is not so simple. Despite attempts by both Eden DM's and George Municipality's fire brigades watering it down, the 20m mountain of sawdust, continues to burn.
 
Barnard said he had already spent R20 000 on excavators to open up the burning sections in order to spray it with water, but this had proven to be ineffective. Barnard, who owns a transport business said he has tried everything in his power to put out the fire.
 
"I have sympathy for the suffering of the complainants as I am also affected by smoke inhalation." But he added: "I will not pay any bills for dousing the fire, I did not start it. I am a taxpayer and this should be a free service. I do not know what started the fire. I transported the sawdust from several saw mills to my farm and was planning to allow it to mature into compost."
 
Barnard admits that the saw mills pay him to remove the saw dust. He is at a loss and his hope that Eden DM Disaster Chief Gerhard Otto, would be able to provide a solution, has now been dashed by Schoeman. Depending on the wind direction the smoke affects visibility on the N2 said motorist Marius Rix, who noted the ongoing saga and went knocking on doors for answers.
 
"I was told by Dr Johan Schoeman that the area of responsibility definitely rests with the George Municipality."
 
Response
George Municipality's Acting Manager of Communication, Chantel Edwards-Klose said George Municipality had been aware of the fire on the farm since its outbreak on more or less 2 September. "The fire brigades from both Eden and George have been there on a daily basis since then.
 
It must be noted that in terms of legislation the fire brigade services are only mandated to fight fires where loss of life or property is threatened.
 
The only threat currently is air emission pollution, and for that reason the George Municipal Environmental Department and Air Quality Officer from Eden District Municipality, Dr Johan Schoeman were requested to investigate.
 
"The Environmental Officer for George visited the farm last week with officials from the Department of Environmental Affairs, and a letter has been issued to the owner by the George Municipality with regard to the air emissions in terms of Public Notice 439 of 2010 which requests the owner to resolve the situation.
 
Should the owner not be able to do so, any costs incurred by the George Municipality in extinguishing the fire will be for the owner's account. She said Barnard has been in constant contact with both fire brigades and has been working in close co-operation with them. "It has been confirmed that several attempts have been made to extinguish the fire with water and by digging of trenches.
 
"This has proven to be fruitless due to the nature of the fire and the location thereof." She said the George Municipality will address the matter in depth with Otto in order to resolve the situation. Otto is on leave until next week. Barnard thanked RK Sauer Construction for sending two excavators, the local fire brigades, Pieter Nel and Christo Theron for their help.
 
 
A sawdust fire on a farm in Buffelsdrift, next to the old airport road. Is posing an environmental health risk. Local authorities are struggling to douse the seemingly unquenchable fire. The owner of the farm, Dirk Barnard says he hopes a solution will soon be found. Photos: Pauline Lourens.
 
 
Labourers on Dirk Barnard's farm have been living in the acrid stench of burning sawdust for the past five weeks. Local authorities are at odds as to who should be tasked with finding a solution.  
 
ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
16:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 29 September 2016
