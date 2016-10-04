GO GEORGE taxi case postponed

Taxi drivers during last year's march against GO GEORGE. Photo: Zolani Sinxo.

GEORGE NEWS - The case of the taxi operators who stand accused of violent protests on 19 August 2015 has been postponed to 20 January 2017.

The taxi operators appeared briefly at the George Magistrate Court on Wednesday 5 October following the unrest on 19 August which saw four GO GEORGE buses set alight, roads barricaded and road infrastructure damaged.

According to the State Prosecutor Herman Steyn, postponement will give the state enough time to gather outstanding evidence that still needs to be presented in court.

"About six people still need to appear in court, but their whereabouts are still unknown," said Steyn.

Steyn added that the people who they are looking for are linked to the actual burning of the buses.

Meanwhile last month the Department of Transport and Public Works in the Western Cape announced that 30 of the 32 Uncedo George Taxi Association operators who appeared before the pre-tribunal in Oudtshoorn, were found guilty of violating the conditions of their operating licences and Code of Conduct. Forty operating licences formed part of the inquiry.

One licence was cancelled by the tribunal, a total of 18 operating licences were suspended for 6 months, a further 18 for 12 months and one operating licence for an 18-month period.

ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

