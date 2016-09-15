Info session on R52-million roads project

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A public information session will take place at 10:00 on Friday 30 September when a road works project on George and Wilderness will be discussed.

The session will be held at the Eden District Municipality Roads Department in Mission Street, George. The Department of Transport and Public Works started the project to reseal, rehabilitate and perform structural maintenance on 20km of road in George and Wilderness.

This R52-million project is expected to be completed in mid-2017.

In George, work will be done from the intersection of the R404 and the R102 near George Airport to the intersection of the R102 and York Street.

