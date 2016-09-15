Register
GO GEORGE violence: Ruling possibly appealed
One of the buses that went up in flames last year.
GEORGE NEWS - Uncedo Taxi Association is expected to appeal against the ruling of the Western Cape Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) tribunal ruling concluded on Friday 9 September.
The tribunal follows the violent protest action that took place in George on 19 August 2015, during which roads were barricaded, road infrastructure damaged and GO GEORGE buses set alight. 40 operating licences were cited as part of the inquiry. One licence was cancelled by the PRE, a total of 18 operating licences were suspended for 6 months, a further 18 for 12 months and one operating licence for an 18-month period.
Cornelius Esau spokesperson for the George taxi industry told the George Herald at the Uncedo offices in Thambalethu that they would be appealing the ruling.
Asked for comment on the statement by the PRE that more operators have been identified to have been part of the protest action and that a second section 79 inquiry will be held. Esau said “We only became aware of the second enquiry yesterday (Thursday, 15 September) while at a meeting with our legal team in Cape Town.”
These operating licences were supposed to be surrendered at the PRE Offices before the close of business on Friday, 16 September, but an extension has been given on the deadline. The new date is yet to be confirmed.
Click here for previous articles:
• GO GEORGE violence: 38 taxi licences suspended
•
GO GEORGE violence: 30 taxi permits suspended
•
Taxi hearings inch closer to outcome
•
Taxibestuurders weer in hof
• 32 taxi drivers might lose their licences
• George taxi licence hearing postponed
• 2 Taxi drivers out on bail
• 50 taxi licences may be suspended
• Taxi licences may be suspended
• GO GEORGE court case: 6 denied bail
• D-Day for GO GEORGE bail application
• GO GEORGE: Court update
• G
O GEORGE buses: Bail hearing continues
• 11 in court for taxi violence
• GO GEORGE: Minibusse bekendgestel
• 10 in court for GO GEORGE violence
• 9 Mans môre in hof vir GO GEORGE-geweld
• Taxi association denies starting violence
• Roadblocks across George
• Arrested taxi driver still in custody
• Situation stable after Thembalethu taxi unrest
• George taxi violence
• Update: Renewed taxi violence in George
• No GO GEORGE buses tomorrow
• George Link Director's house damaged in attack
• Minister in George about GO GEORGE
• Burning buses: 'Definitive leadership needed now'
• Arrests made for torched GO GEORGE buses
• GO GEORGE buses temporarily suspended
• Update: GO GEORGE buses set alight
• GO GEORGE buses set alight
• GO GEORGE under attack in Thembalethu
More to follow as soon as information becomes available.
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
