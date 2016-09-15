Translate to: 

GO GEORGE violence: Ruling possibly appealed

GO GEORGE violence: Ruling possibly appealed
One of the buses that went up in flames last year.
GEORGE NEWS - Uncedo Taxi Association is expected to appeal against the ruling of the Western Cape Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) tribunal ruling concluded on Friday 9 September.
 
The tribunal follows the violent protest action that took place in George on 19 August 2015, during which roads were barricaded, road infrastructure damaged and GO GEORGE buses set alight. 40 operating licences were cited as part of the inquiry. One licence was cancelled by the PRE, a total of 18 operating licences were suspended for 6 months, a further 18 for 12 months and one operating licence for an 18-month period.
 
Cornelius Esau spokesperson for the George taxi industry told the George Herald at the Uncedo offices in Thambalethu that they would be appealing the ruling.
 
Asked for comment on the statement by the PRE that more operators have been identified to have been part of the protest action and that a second section 79 inquiry will be held. Esau said “We only became aware of the second enquiry yesterday (Thursday, 15 September) while at a meeting with our legal team in Cape Town.”
 
These operating licences were supposed to be surrendered at the PRE Offices before the close of business on Friday, 16 September, but an extension has been given on the deadline. The new date is yet to be confirmed.
 
Click here for previous articles:
 
 
More to follow as soon as information becomes available.
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:04 (GMT+2), Mon, 19 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you donate blood on a regular basis?
Yes
George Herald 18%
No
George Herald 71%
Not on a regular basis, but every once in a while
George Herald 11%
Men
Women
Search
Gert129
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 37 and 47.
CupidAngel
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 31 and 51.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up