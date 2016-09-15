GO GEORGE violence: Ruling possibly appealed

One of the buses that went up in flames last year.

GEORGE NEWS - Uncedo Taxi Association is expected to appeal against the ruling of the Western Cape Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) tribunal ruling concluded on Friday 9 September.

The tribunal follows the violent protest action that took place in George on 19 August 2015, during which roads were barricaded, road infrastructure damaged and GO GEORGE buses set alight. 40 operating licences were cited as part of the inquiry. One licence was cancelled by the PRE, a total of 18 operating licences were suspended for 6 months, a further 18 for 12 months and one operating licence for an 18-month period.

Cornelius Esau spokesperson for the George taxi industry told the George Herald at the Uncedo offices in Thambalethu that they would be appealing the ruling.

Asked for comment on the statement by the PRE that more operators have been identified to have been part of the protest action and that a second section 79 inquiry will be held. Esau said “We only became aware of the second enquiry yesterday (Thursday, 15 September) while at a meeting with our legal team in Cape Town.”

These operating licences were supposed to be surrendered at the PRE Offices before the close of business on Friday, 16 September, but an extension has been given on the deadline. The new date is yet to be confirmed.

