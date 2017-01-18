OCC 2017 schools challenge

During a previous OCC. Photo: George Herald archive.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Twelve schools are taking part in the annual Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge for Schools at the Garden Route Mall’s parking area on Friday 17 February.

Nearly 400 learners are looking forward to take part in this fun event and the organisers have been working hard to ensure that much needed awareness is raised for people with disabilities.

Twenty learners of each school will take part in a number of fun activities. The learners will be picked up at their schools at 12:00 on Friday and transported to the Garden Route Mall parking area.

The event starts at 14:00 in the parking area across from MacDonald’s.

The 15th annual Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge takes place on Saturday 18 February and participants will enjoy a new route which include the 42,2km marathon, 21,1km half marathon, 10 km race and a fun event. For further information, please contact Ansie Swart on 079 3974655 or swartam@telkomsa.net

