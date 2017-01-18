Translate to: 

OCC 2017 schools challenge

OCC 2017 schools challenge
During a previous OCC. Photo: George Herald archive.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Twelve schools are taking part in the annual Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge for Schools at the Garden Route Mall’s parking area on Friday 17 February.
 
Nearly 400 learners are looking forward to take part in this fun event and the organisers have been working hard to ensure that much needed awareness is raised for people with disabilities.
 
Twenty learners of each school will take part in a number of fun activities. The learners will be picked up at their schools at 12:00 on Friday and transported to the Garden Route Mall parking area.
 
The event starts at 14:00 in the parking area across from MacDonald’s.
 
The 15th annual Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge takes place on Saturday 18 February and participants will enjoy a new route which include the 42,2km marathon, 21,1km half marathon, 10 km race and a fun event.  For further information, please contact Ansie Swart on 079 3974655 or swartam@telkomsa.net.
 
Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online. 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
13:16 (GMT+2), Mon, 13 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...
Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
It has recently come to light that the amount of sick days taken by George Municipality officials amounts to 25 years. Do you think employees generally abuse their sick leave?
Yes
George Herald 93%
No
George Herald 7%
Men
Women
Search
EngelVanJouHartxxx
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 50.
Brian54
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 47 and 59.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up