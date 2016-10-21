Cycle 4 Diabetes relay on Saturday

Dr Jacques van Staden (facing the camera) out on the road practicing for the Johannesburg to George cycling for diabetes relay that ends at Thembalethu Square on Saturday.

GEORGE NEWS - The fifth grueling Novo Nordisk Cycle 4 Diabetes (C4D) relay will once again finish in George on Saturday 5 November at the Thembalethu Square shopping centre.

The 16 member cycling team is scheduled to leave from Novo Nordisk head office in Rivonia on Thursday 3 November. The first stop will be the Maponya Mall in Soweto and then on to Bloemfontein and Aliwal North, reaching the finishing line in George 72 hours later - sometime after 09:00, depending on the weather.

Van Staden said his aim is to test as many people as possible for diabetes as they cycle across the country. "The cycling relay thankfully provides the hype in the community and they come forward in numbers to be tested."

Of the estimated 2,3 million South Africans aged between 20 and 79 living with diabetes, 60% are unaware of their condition, according to the International Diabetes Federation.

Factors such as unhealthy diets, inactive lifestyles and obesity, which is characteristic of city living, has seen the number of people in the country at risk of type 2 diabetes rise as the urban population grows.

In addition, children in poor and disadvantaged communities often lack access to early testing and treatment for type 1 diabetes, a lifelong genetic condition that typically manifests before the age of 20.

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

