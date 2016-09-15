Translate to: 

Major sport conference for Eden

Major sport conference for Eden
Elroy Gelant during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. Photo: Roger Sedres.
EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, George Municipality, Eden Sport Council and Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University are hosting the third Western Cape Provincial Conference on sport.
 
This event will take place on Friday 30 September and Saturday 1 October at the university's George Campus (Saasveld) at the foot of the majestic Outeniquamountains in the Eden district.
 
The delegates for the sporting fraternity of Eden and the Western Cape will rub shoulders with top experts on this theme; Anroux Marais (WC MEC for Cultural Affairs & Sport), Gideon Sam (SASCOC President); Prof Marion Keim (Eminent People's Group for Sport and Transformation in South Africa); Dr Phathokuhle Zondi (CEO Sport Science Institute of South Africa); Arthur Cowley (WCPSC Transformation Chairperson) and Elroy Gelant (Team SA: Rio Olympic Games and finalist in the 5000m).
 
It is a given that sport can, and should, make a positive contribution to the development of youth and to the quality of life in our communities. It brings people together, fosters friendships, reinforces healthy lifestyles and builds civic pride and community participation. With 2016 being an Olympic and Paralympic year, it is an opportune time to review the Western Cape Province's contribution to sport transformation, its provincial status and how the Olympics have impacted on sport and sport development.
 
The conference also aims to bring together sport managers and sport administrators, coaches, athletes, local government and district and provincial sport federations to foster ties in establishing a strong and unified representation of sport in the province.
 
Registration is free for all participants but only 200 seats are available. All the EDENSC members will be allowed to send two delegates to the conference. Only online registration will be accepted. Invitations will also be sent to all the district sport councils of the Western Cape.
 
For more information contact Dave van der Walt (Eden Sport Council) at 082 773 4901/sportcounci.eden@gmail.com or Dirk van der Westhuizen (DCAS) at 044 272 6165/dirk.vanderwesthuizen@westerncape.gov.za
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news' 
06:52 (GMT+2), Thu, 22 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you donate blood on a regular basis?
Yes
George Herald 19%
No
George Herald 72%
Not on a regular basis, but every once in a while
George Herald 9%
Men
Women
Search
Megamind0014
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 39 and 55.
mrmajozi
I'm a 42 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 27 and 40.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up