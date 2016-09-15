Major sport conference for Eden

Elroy Gelant during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. Photo: Roger Sedres.

EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, George Municipality, Eden Sport Council and Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University are hosting the third Western Cape Provincial Conference on sport.

This event will take place on Friday 30 September and Saturday 1 October at the university's George Campus (Saasveld) at the foot of the majestic Outeniquamountains in the Eden district.

The delegates for the sporting fraternity of Eden and the Western Cape will rub shoulders with top experts on this theme; Anroux Marais (WC MEC for Cultural Affairs & Sport), Gideon Sam (SASCOC President); Prof Marion Keim (Eminent People's Group for Sport and Transformation in South Africa); Dr Phathokuhle Zondi (CEO Sport Science Institute of South Africa); Arthur Cowley (WCPSC Transformation Chairperson) and Elroy Gelant (Team SA: Rio Olympic Games and finalist in the 5000m).

It is a given that sport can, and should, make a positive contribution to the development of youth and to the quality of life in our communities. It brings people together, fosters friendships, reinforces healthy lifestyles and builds civic pride and community participation. With 2016 being an Olympic and Paralympic year, it is an opportune time to review the Western Cape Province's contribution to sport transformation, its provincial status and how the Olympics have impacted on sport and sport development.

The conference also aims to bring together sport managers and sport administrators, coaches, athletes, local government and district and provincial sport federations to foster ties in establishing a strong and unified representation of sport in the province.

Registration is free for all participants but only 200 seats are available. All the EDENSC members will be allowed to send two delegates to the conference. Only online registration will be accepted. Invitations will also be sent to all the district sport councils of the Western Cape.

For more information contact Dave van der Walt (Eden Sport Council) at 082 773 4901/ sportcounci.eden@gmail.com or Dirk van der Westhuizen (DCAS) at 044 272 6165/ dirk.vanderwesthuizen@westerncape.gov.za

