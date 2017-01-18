George welcomes 21st Old Car Show

You are my sunshine, my only sunshine... Dr Waldo Scribante, with the three great loves of his life: his artist wife, René, their Old English Sheepdog, Sally and last, but not least, his 1913 8/20PS Benz Tourenwagen. The classic Benz will be on display at the 21st George Old Car Show this weekend. Photo: Melanie Maré

GEORGE NEWS - The George Old Car Show , driven by Oakhurst Insurance Company Limited, is celebrating its 21st year of existence on 11 and 12 February.

Visitor numbers at this show that is presented annually by the Southern Cape Old Car club, are expected to outshine the 2016 record of 12 000 people.

Over 1000 veteran, vintage and classic vehicles, motorcycles and stationary engines will be exhibited at the show venue at P W Botha College in York Street, George.

"Reaction to the call for early registration was so overwhelming that no late entries can be accepted," said Phillip Rosser, chairperson of the organising commitee.

This year the focus in the Ring of Fame will be on a special collection of about 35 mainly vintage and classic vehicles manufactured in Germany. The exhibition includes a rare replica of a 1886 Benz Patent Motorwagen, the first vehicle provided with an internal combustion engine. The vehicle, which belongs to the Mercedes Benz SA manufacturing plant in East London, is one of only ten replicas worldwide.

A special exhibition of miniature models also representing vehicles of German origin, will form part of a mass exhibition of these popular collector's items.

Highlights of the show include the annual Veteran Tour consisting of about 25 vehicles manufactured without front brakes, which will leave Uniondale early on Friday 10 February. They will travel through the picturesque Klein Karoo to arrive at the show venue in George during the afternoon.

A number of vintage motorcycles, inluding three Harley Davidsons dating from the pre-World War II era, will travel from Port Elizabeth to George on Friday 10 February. Other owners of vintage motorcycles are invited to join the group along the route.

The House of Classic and Sports Cars once again offers vintage and classic vehicles on auction. These vehicles include, among others, a 1948 MG TC, 1959 MG A, 1961 Renault Caravelle, 1930 Ford Model A, 2007 BMW Z3 and a 2007 Mercedes CLK Convertible.

Oakhurst Insurance Company Ltd is on board for the second consecutive year as the headline sponsor. "The George Old Car Show is one of the greatest annual events in the whole of the Western Cape, and given our love of all things family orientated and very specifically car related, we are absolutely thrilled to be part of it once again," said Peter Grindlay, managing director of the company. Oakhurst will launch its new Classic Car Insurance during the 2017 show.

The SAB Beer Tent, managed by George Rotary, will provide cold relief against the midsummer heat, while numerous stallholders will offer food, soft drinks and a selection of merchandise for sale. Young children will be accommodated at a safe play area at a minimal fee. The Protea Hotel King George offers a special accommodation package for visitors to the Oakhurst George Old Car Show. The package includes exclusive access for hotel guests to a stylish hospitality tent overlooking the main arena.

The official opening by George Mayor Melvin Naik will take place at 10:00 on Saturday.

Gates are open from 07:00 to 18:00 on Saturday 11 February, and 08:00 tot 13:00 on Sunday 12 February. Parking is available at PW Botha College in York Street.

Saturday: Adults R50, Pensioners R40, Children R20

Sunday: Adults R20, Pensioners R15, Children R10

Special weekend package for both days: Adults R60, Pensioners R45, Children R25



Contact Phillip Rosser at 082 410 5490 or Chris van Staden at 082 491 5254 for more information, or visit the Southern Cape Old Car Club website at www.scocc.co.za

