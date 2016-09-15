The Sasol Solar Challenge hits the Garden Route

The first solar car into Sedgefield was North West University. Photos: Anica Krüger

MOTORING NEWS - Teams from South Africa, The Netherlands, Japan and Hungary are within 800 kilometres of breaking the record for the longest distance covered in a solar car.

Top teams are averaging around 550 kilometres per day, putting the record well within their reach. This was how things stood at the end of the sixth day yesterday (Thursday 29 October) upon their arrival in Sedgefield.

The record for the Sasol Solar Challenge was set in 2012 by Japanese team Tokai and has stood for four years.

The Tokai Challenger, Dutch team Nuon, Hungarian team MegaLux and the top South African team North West University are all within close reach of the record after yesterday's race where the teams enjoyed a full day of sunshine on the road between Port Elizabeth to Sedgefield.

They made an early start to set off at 08:00. Before departing, the solar vehicles had to be set up and inspected, plus the teams kept an watchful eye to make sure solar charges were optimised from about 06:00.

Today the eleven teams travel from Sedgefield via Mossel Bay where they will be from 10:00 to 15:00)to Swellendam where they should arrive from 16:30.

The Sasol Solar Challenge is open to the public and media at all the stopping points which are clearly marked with flags and banners.

The standings of teams at the end of day six were: Delft University of Technology, Tokai University, Kecskemét University, NWU (North West University), Lodz University of Technology, TUT (Tshwane University of Technology), Maragon Olympus, Near East University, UJ (University of Johannesburg), and Zingbug.



ARTICLE: ANICA KRUGER, MOTORING EDITOR

