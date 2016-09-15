Translate to: 

The Sasol Solar Challenge hits the Garden Route

The Sasol Solar Challenge hits the Garden Route
The first solar car into Sedgefield was North West University. Photos: Anica Krüger
MOTORING NEWS - Teams from South Africa, The Netherlands, Japan and Hungary are within 800 kilometres of breaking the record for the longest distance covered in a solar car.
 
Top teams are averaging around 550 kilometres per day, putting the record well within their reach. This was how things stood at the end of the sixth day yesterday (Thursday 29 October) upon their arrival in Sedgefield.
 
The record for the Sasol Solar Challenge was set in 2012 by Japanese team Tokai and has stood for four years.
The Tokai Challenger, Dutch team Nuon, Hungarian team MegaLux and the top South African team North West University are all within close reach of the record after yesterday's race where the teams enjoyed a full day of sunshine on the road between Port Elizabeth to Sedgefield.
 
They made an early start to set off at 08:00. Before departing, the solar vehicles had to be set up and inspected, plus the teams kept an watchful eye to make sure solar charges were optimised from about 06:00.
 
Today the eleven teams travel from Sedgefield via Mossel Bay where they will be from 10:00 to 15:00)to Swellendam where they should arrive from 16:30.
 
The Sasol Solar Challenge is open to the public and media at all the stopping points which are clearly marked with flags and banners.
 
The standings of teams at the end of day six were: Delft University of Technology, Tokai University, Kecskemét University, NWU (North West University), Lodz University of Technology, TUT (Tshwane University of Technology), Maragon Olympus, Near East University, UJ (University of Johannesburg), and Zingbug.
 
 
 
The angle is raised further to get a few more precious cells to load.
 
ARTICLE: ANICA KRUGER, MOTORING EDITOR
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
12:35 (GMT+2), Fri, 30 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you taking part in any Heritage celebrations this month?
Yes, I am proud of my heritage and will be celebrating it.
George Herald 7%
No, it's a waste of time
George Herald 93%
Men
Women
Search
SCOOTER65
I'm a 65 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 58 and 65.
CTerry
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up