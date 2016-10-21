Translate to: 

Mall revamp nearing completion

Mall revamp nearing completion
Garden Route Mall Manager Rion Olivier (right) and Operations Manager Geoff Warner inspecting the tiling work that should be completed soon.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The current revamp of the Garden Route Mall, which includes retiling of the entire mall as well as expansion of the ablution facilities near Woolworths, is nearing completion with the D-date on 22 November.
 
The management chose a non-slip tile without glazing, which is proving to be more of a challenge to keep clean, but generally shoppers have responded positively to the more practical floor covering. 
 
Mall Manager Rion Olivier says the original tile stock in their attic had been depleted approximately three years ago and broken tiles could no longer be replaced.
 
A total of just under R10 million is being spent on the new 9 200 m² floor covering and 2 200m² of wall tiling. The amount includes R1 million of stock to make provision for possible expansion of the mall in a few years' time.
 
Several new toilets have also been added. Next to Flight Centre, the existing facilities were increased from two to nine ladies' toilets and on the men's side there are now 10 urinals and five toilets, an improvement from the previous two urinals and one toilet for physically disabled shoppers.
 
Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
12:09 (GMT+2), Tue, 01 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
Stephen Strange, one of the world's top neurosurgeons, is injured in a car...
Indignation
Indignation
In 1951, Marcus, a working-class Jewish student from New Jersey, attends a...
Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever driven under the influence of alcohol?
Yes
George Herald 46%
No, never
George Herald 19%
I don't drink alcohol
George Herald 16%
Yes, but never again
George Herald 19%
Men
Women
Search
Pluto007
I'm a 44 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
voorbegin2016
I'm a 66 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 55 and 65.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up