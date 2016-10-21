Mall revamp nearing completion

Garden Route Mall Manager Rion Olivier (right) and Operations Manager Geoff Warner inspecting the tiling work that should be completed soon.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The current revamp of the Garden Route Mall, which includes retiling of the entire mall as well as expansion of the ablution facilities near Woolworths, is nearing completion with the D-date on 22 November.

The management chose a non-slip tile without glazing, which is proving to be more of a challenge to keep clean, but generally shoppers have responded positively to the more practical floor covering.

Mall Manager Rion Olivier says the original tile stock in their attic had been depleted approximately three years ago and broken tiles could no longer be replaced.

A total of just under R10 million is being spent on the new 9 200 m² floor covering and 2 200m² of wall tiling. The amount includes R1 million of stock to make provision for possible expansion of the mall in a few years' time.

Several new toilets have also been added. Next to Flight Centre, the existing facilities were increased from two to nine ladies' toilets and on the men's side there are now 10 urinals and five toilets, an improvement from the previous two urinals and one toilet for physically disabled shoppers.

Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.

