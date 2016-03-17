Michael du Plessis

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The George Business Chamber Business Person 2016 awards ceremony and gala dinner took place at Bygracealone tonight.

Michael du Plessis was announced as Business Person of the Year.

Du Plessis is the local company, Grow Green Organics.

With these awards the George Business Chamber aims to recognise exceptional achievements in the George business sector. At the same time, it also seeks to inspire budding entrepreneurs by emulating and exceeding the achievements of those who traversed the road before them.



Read more abou the awards in next week's George Herald, and online.

