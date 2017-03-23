Business support Black Friday #ZumaMustFall

Anti-Zuma sentiment ran high at the memorial service held for the late struggle icon, Ahmed Kathrada at the Johannesburg CIty Hall on April 1. Picture: Jacques Nelles, The Citizen

GEORGE NEWS - George Chamber of Business President Dr Willie Cilliers, Thembalethu Business Partnership Richard Shume, and businessman Tim Kirby have thrown their weight behind the Black Friday #ZumaMustFall campaign.

Although the two public protest initiatives planned for George are being punted by the DA, the organisers have emphasised that it is an apolitical campaign. It would appear that this is the reason why Executive Mayor Melvin Naik declined to comment through his spokesperson on whether he would be joining in the picketing. Both the Eden and George Municipalities have spelled out their no-work-no-pay stance as the resultant stoppage of municipal services was being discouraged.

Georgians are encouraged to form a human chain on Friday at 11:00, and play the National Anthem Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika. The idea was posted by DA Councillor Sean Snyman on the Facebook group Georgiete Staan Saam on Tuesday morning.

"Save this video [of the anthem] to your phone and let us all play it in the streets of George on the stroke of 11:00 in support of the march taking place in Johannesburg. The words are on the video and therefore we can all make our voices heard across our city on Friday. Do you think we can pull it off?" He asked that participants record themselves singing the anthem and to stream it live to the world.

"Afterwards these videos will be posted to a new Facebook Group which is to be created before Friday. It will be named 'George Save South Africa' after which an edited Unite song for SA will be created. The live streaming will mean that the song will go live internationally."

The second plan of action was formulated by the DA and involves picketing at busy intersections in the city. Tertuis Simmers, DA East Region secretary, says 7 April 2017 will go down in history as an emphatic moment in history.

"We invite all members of the broader community who have the interest of our country and its future at heart, irrespective of political affiliation, to participate in our #ZumaMustFall picketing campaign, while complying with the by-laws." Picketing will take place from 07:30 to 11:00.

Business leaders who were asked for comment said South Africans who want to see change, must unite. This includes civil society, religious organisations, business groups, and political parties - including those inside the ANC who wish to help restore constitutional order.

Tim Kirby encouraged people to unite: "We have to stand together and show our solidarity on Black Friday and get tough in bringing out the message that we cannot accept the latest blow to our economy."

Dr Willie Cilliers, who is also Chairman of the AHI Western Cape, said business will take a firm stance. "Business will speak out against leadership conduct that is not in the best interests of the country, and will do everything within its power to secure ethical, accountable leadership that puts the interests of the country and its citizens first."

