Black Friday against Zuma in George

GEORGE NEWS - Georgians are set to express their outrage about the actions of President Jacob Zuma on Black Friday 7 April.

Across the country ordinary citizens plan to take to the streets to demonstrate their shock and indignation about last week's firing of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister and the cabinet reshuffle. These actions led to the downgrading of South Africa's credit rating on Monday by the international credit rating agency Standard and Poor.

But the ANC in George will not be supporting the Black Friday/Zuma must Fall protest marches. ANC councillor, Piet van der Hoven, says they feel it will be counter-productive. "The matter is being dealt with by the ANC internally. The so-called pressure from outside will not be helpful. The ANC has its own moral compass."

Two public initiatives are being punted in George.

Anthem

"Here is an idea for Friday at 11:00. Save this video to your phone and let us all play it in the streets of George at the stroke of 11:00 in support of the march taking place in Johannesburg. The words are on the video and therefore we can all make our voices heard across our city on Friday. Do you think we can pull it off?"

Picket

The second plan of action was formulated by the DA and involves picketing by all the citizens of George at busy intersections in the city. Tertuis Simmers, DA East Region secretary, says Friday 7 April 2017 will go down in history as an emphatic moment in our country’s and city’s history.

“As the DA George we therefore invite all members of the broader community who have the interest of our country and its future at heart, irrespective of political affiliation, to participate in our #ZUMAMUSTFALL picketing campaign, while complying with the by-laws of our town.”

The George Business Chamber indicated that they will be supporting the protest and so did Tim Kirby, a well-known estate agency principal.

The Communications Manager at George Municipality, Chantel Edwards-Klose said: “Officials wishing to participate in any form of action on Friday can do so during their lunch hour or will have to submit leave for the duration of their time out of office. George Municipality cannot allow service delivery to be impacted in any way.”

