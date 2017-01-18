ANC says victory is hard won

ANC Provincial Chairperson Langa Langa, ANC Ward Councillor (Ward 11) Cokiswa Lesele and Simphiwe Ntakakazi. Photo: Michelle Pienaar

GEORGE NEWS - An elated ANC Western Cape Provincial Secretary, Faiez Jacobs, says the party's double victory in the by-elections yesterday in Uniondale and Thembalethu, were hard won and well deserved.

“They did not come easy, but the results show what unity, commitment and hard work can deliver. It is indeed a moment worth celebrating," said Jacobs.

"Not only did we retain our ward in Uniondale, but we increased our votes from 1 300 in August last year to 1 312 on 1 February.

To increase one's majority in a by-election is a massive achievement. In contrast, the DA got 231 fewer votes than in August. It’s clear that the community of Ward 25 in Uniondale have confidence in the ANC and that the DA’s support is declining."

Jacobs congratulated their new Ward Councillor for Uniondale, Jacques Esau. In reference to the late ANC Ward Councillor Marlin du Preez (Uniondale), Jacobs said du Preez’s efforts laid a solid foundation for their victory.

"Our achievement in Ward 11 is a clear indication that the ANC has regained its support in a base area of traditional support - Tembalethu in George," he continued.

"We lost in 2016 due to internal divisions about our candidate which impacted on voter turnout. However, we got the process of candidate selection right in 2017 and managed to secure a good voter turnout. This goes to show the strength of a united ANC. Congratulations to our councillor elect, Cokiswa Iris Lesele and the ANC branch."

Opposition parties comment:

DA Chairperson for the Eastern Region, Jaco Londt: "This was an election we lost on differential voter turnout, in fact we grew our percentage support in Thembalethu, which we are pleased about. We want to thank all the voters who came out to vote, we respect the result and congratulate the victorious party.

"Thankfully the DA still holds an outright majority in the George Council. It is now our responsibility to learn the lessons from yesterday (1 February) and take service delivery under the new leadership to the next level in George."

Convener of the EFF for the Southern Cape Mbulelo Magwala: “Every election should be taken on its own merit. This was the first time we participated in a by-election in the Western Cape. It's very different compared to the local government election last year. The ANC and DA figures are declining and the EFF is the only party showing some growth. We definitely did well under the circumstances," he said.

"It's a learning curve. We now see that the name of politics and finances goes hand in hand. We are working from a zero budget. We are a small party with limited resources, but we are growing. We will be a party to be reckoned with in the 2019 elections. The EFF is a revolutionary movement, and revolutions take time."

• AIC National Executive Committee member and regional leader Abel Kiwit, and the independent candidate, Clarence Bathini Malobola, who, between them got 39 votes in Ward 11, were not available for comment.

ANC Ward Councillor (Ward 11) Cokiswa Iris Lesele

ANC Ward Councillor (Ward 25, Uniondale) Jacques Esau

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURANLIST

