Translate to: 

ANC says victory is hard won

ANC says victory is hard won
ANC Provincial Chairperson Langa Langa, ANC Ward Councillor (Ward 11) Cokiswa Lesele and Simphiwe Ntakakazi. Photo: Michelle Pienaar
GEORGE NEWS - An elated ANC Western Cape Provincial Secretary, Faiez Jacobs, says the party's double victory in the by-elections yesterday in Uniondale and Thembalethu, were hard won and well deserved.
 
“They did not come easy, but the results show what unity, commitment and hard work can deliver. It is indeed a moment worth celebrating," said Jacobs.
 
"Not only did we retain our ward in Uniondale, but we increased our votes from 1 300 in August last year to 1 312 on 1 February.
 
To increase one's majority in a by-election is a massive achievement. In contrast, the DA got 231 fewer votes than in August. It’s clear that the community of Ward 25 in Uniondale have confidence in the ANC and that the DA’s support is declining."
 
Jacobs congratulated their new Ward Councillor for Uniondale, Jacques Esau. In reference to the late ANC Ward Councillor Marlin du Preez (Uniondale), Jacobs said du Preez’s efforts laid a solid foundation for their victory.
 
"Our achievement in Ward 11 is a clear indication that the ANC has regained its support in a base area of traditional support - Tembalethu in George," he continued.
 
"We lost in 2016 due to internal divisions about our candidate which impacted on voter turnout. However, we got the process of candidate selection right in 2017 and managed to secure a good voter turnout. This goes to show the strength of a united ANC. Congratulations to our councillor elect, Cokiswa Iris Lesele and the ANC branch."
 
Opposition parties comment:
 
DA Chairperson for the Eastern Region, Jaco Londt: "This was an election we lost on differential voter turnout, in fact we grew our percentage support in Thembalethu, which we are pleased about. We want to thank all the voters who came out to vote, we respect the result and congratulate the victorious party.
 
"Thankfully the DA still holds an outright majority in the George Council. It is now our responsibility to learn the lessons from yesterday (1 February) and take service delivery under the new leadership to the next level in George."
 
Convener of the EFF for the Southern Cape Mbulelo Magwala: “Every election should be taken on its own merit. This was the first time we participated in a by-election in the Western Cape. It's very different compared to the local government election last year. The ANC and DA figures are declining and the EFF is the only party showing some growth. We definitely did well under the circumstances," he said.
 
"It's a learning curve. We now see that the name of politics and finances goes hand in hand. We are working from a zero budget. We are a small party with limited resources, but we are growing. We will be a party to be reckoned with in the 2019 elections. The EFF is a revolutionary movement, and revolutions take time."
 
• AIC National Executive Committee member and regional leader Abel Kiwit, and the independent candidate, Clarence Bathini Malobola, who, between them got 39 votes in Ward 11, were not available for comment.
 
 
ANC Ward Councillor (Ward 11) Cokiswa Iris Lesele 
 
 
ANC Ward Councillor (Ward 25, Uniondale) Jacques Esau 
 
Click here for previous articles: 
ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURANLIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
16:41 (GMT+2), Thu, 02 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...
Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
It has recently come to light that the amount of sick days taken by George Municipality officials amounts to 25 years. Do you think employees generally abuse their sick leave?
Yes
George Herald 98%
No
George Herald 2%
Men
Women
Search
Ram56
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 60.
riaandu
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up