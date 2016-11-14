Malema comes to town

Julius Malema.

GEORGE NEWS - Julius Malema, leader of the EFF, is coming to town. According to Hein Scheepers of the EFF, Malema will pay a visit to George on World Aids Day on Thursday 1 December.

Scheepers said Malema will engage in several planned community-based events by the EFF Southern Cape to help raise awareness and increase public understanding of HIV/Aids.

The public is invited to attend these events, which will kick off with a visit to Bethesda and a fun day for children from various orphanages and schools on the grounds of Rosemoor Primary from 10:00 to 12:00.

Malema will be attending the annual Slave Walk and commemoration service at St Paul's Church in Market Street from 13:00 to 14:00.

In the evening, Malema will be a keynote speaker at a community meeting at the Thembalethu Primary School hall at 18:00.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'