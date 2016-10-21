Translate to: 

Mmusi Maimane in George

George mayor Melvin Naik, DA national leader Mmusi Maimane, Sivuyile Adams and Eden DA councillor Tertuis Simmers. Photo: Michelle Pienaar.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - DA leader Mmusi Maimane paid a lightning visit to party activists in George this afternoon 25 October. Maimane addressed his supporters at the Thembalethu Community Hall, after initially cancelling the meeting due to "pressing national matters".
 
Maimane told about 100 activists and party supporters, including local DA politicians, he had to fit in several teleconferences this afternoon, relating to a peaceful march which is set to be led by the DA tomorrow outside parliament in Cape Town.
 
“The march is about the fees crisis. It will be a peaceful march, asking for the reopening of the universities,” he said.
 
Although it was part of Maimane’s schedule, he did not engage with residents in Ward 11 in Thembalethu, one of two wards where the DA will contest a by-election early in the new year.
 
Watch a video of Maimane's visit in George today:
 
Video: Michelle Pienaar.
 
Read more in tomorrow's George Herald, and online.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
17:01 (GMT+2), Tue, 25 October 2016
