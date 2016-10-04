Translate to: 

Sokopo on leave during fraud case

Major Sokopo, facing fraud charges.
GEORGE NEWS - ANC heavyweight Major Sokopo has been granted leave from his duties as regional secretary in the Southern Cape for the duration of his court case.
 
This follows his appearance in the George magistrate's court last week on charges of defrauding several local municipalities and SARS of over R16-million. Sokopo's next court appearance is Thursday 24 November.
 
When asked for comment, Sokopo said his request for leave was granted by the ANC regional executive committee on Tuesday.
 
"I have been a member of the ANC for more than 20 years and had the honour to serve the ANC in the region in various capacities, but I came to the realisation that performing my duties as regional secretary while, at the same time, defend myself against serious accusations, I would not do justice to the ANC," said Sokopo. "So, in line with the last NGC resolutions on the protection of the integrity of the ANC, I am unable to act on behalf of the ANC while I face these charges."
 
The South African Communist Party (SACP) provincial spokesperson Masonwabe Sokoyi, issued a press release earlier this week on Tuesday 11 October, calling on the ANC provincial leadership to immediately act against Sokopo: "We believe the charges Sokopo are facing are damning, hence he should be afforded an opportunity to deal with such accusations as an ordinary citizen, not as a leader of our alliance structure.
 
"The SACP in the province puts forward this position not to disrespect the leader of the alliance in the province, but rather to ensure that our observations contained in our September provincial council declaration find resonance."
 
At the time of going to press no response was forthcoming from Faiez Jacobs, ANC Western Cape provincial secretary.
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
12:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 October 2016
