ANC provincial secretary reacts

Major Sokopo, ANC Regional Secretary Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - In response to an article in the George Herald today (Thursday 6 October) regarding the court appearance in the George Magistrate Court of the ANC Regional Secretary Mzwanele “Major” Sokopo the ANC Provincial Secretary Faiz Jacobs issued the following media statement.



The ANC in the Western Cape takes note of the serious allegations of contravening the VAT Act and Tax Administration Act against the ANC’s Southern Cape Secretary, Comrade Major Sokopo, as well as his appearance on various charges in the George Magistrate Court yesterday.



The African National Congress stands firm against criminal activities, regardless of the political affiliation of the perpetrators. In this case, the allegations and charges brought against a regional leader of the ANC in the Western Cape are serious and the organisation will thus be watching the court proceedings closely.



As the ANC we have also taken note of comrade Sokopo's court appearance. We understand that he denies the charges which relate to his private business. We respect the judicial process and comrade Sokopo's right to be presumed innocent at this stage. We will obtain further information and re-assess our position if necessary.

