ANC big wig up for fraud

Major Sokopo, ANC Regional Secretary Photo: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS - Mzwanele "Major" Sokopo (42), the ANC Regional Secretary of the Southern Cape, and his alleged accomplice, a 49-year old female from Port Elizabeth, Ndileka Mfunda, appeared in the George Magistrates Court on Tuesday 4 October.
 
They are being charged for fraud and contravening the Value Added Tax (VAT) Act at an estimated value of R16 million.
 
The two suspects were not asked to plead. The case was remanded until Thursday 24 November.
 
The two suspects were warned by the Hawks' Commercial Crime Unit on Tuesday 13 September to appear in court, following a lengthy internal SARS investigation relating to unclaimed Input VAT claims by several Western Cape municipalities, for the period 2009 to 2011.
 
Hawks' Spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha, said a tax consultant company under the duo's directorship was contracted by Oudtshoorn, Ventersdorp and Plettenberg Bay Municipalities to assist in recovering unclaimed Input VAT, and in return the entity was paid lucratively for each successful tax recovery made.
 
The investigation laid bare the fact that the said entity was allegedly inflating their VAT assessment figures as it stood to benefit directly from doing so.
 
Claims were allegedly repeatedly submitted, even on items already claimed in previous periods, or claimed on items which are prohibited by the VAT Act, resulting in the South African Receiver of Revenue suffering losses to the tune of approximately R16 mil. The pair's alleged unlawful exploits were brought to a halt by the probe.
 
Faiz Jacobs, Western Cape ANC Provincial Secretary, said he was unaware Sokopo had appeared in court, but phoned back shortly, saying he had just spoken to Sokopo who confirmed that he had indeed been in court.
 
Jacobs added: "The ANC respects the rule of law and the law must take its course. Sokopo didn't use his position in the ANC to solicit the tenders. It was purely business transactions."
 
When the George Herald approached Sokopo for comment, he refused to respond to the charges against him, but demanded to know who tipped off the newspaper. "I want the names, so that I can deal with them," he said. When the journalist refused to divulge his source, Sokopo put down the phone.
 
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
07:45 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 October 2016
