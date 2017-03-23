Earthquake in Botswana shakes SA

Generic image.

NATIONAL NEWS - An earthquake that originated in Botswana earlier tonight, also caused tremors across South Africa, including the Southern Cape.

The earthquake, North of Gaberone, measured 6.8 on the Richter Scale.

South African residents took to social media shortly after to post about their experiences. In some places, the tremors lasted for up to a minute. Reports of tremors were soon coming in from towns and cities across the country, including George, Still Bay, Mossel Bay, Potchefstroom and Pretoria.

It is believed that the earthquake was also felt in parts of Namibia.

"It felt like our entire lounge was swaying from side to side," said a George resident. "The couches, and even our 1.5m fish tank was moving."

Another George resident said it felt like someone was shaking the chair he was sitting on.

No formal complaints were however received by the Eden Disaster management, nor the George or Oudtshoorn fire brigades.

ARTICLE: CHRISTO VERMAAK & TANYA WATSON

