Garden Route beauty is Miss SA 2017

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Miss South Africa 2017.

The crowing took place at Sun City.

Adè van Heerden from Herold's Bay was chosen as 1st Princess.

Demi-Leigh matriculated from Outeniqua High School in 2013. She was the school's headgirl. She served as the junior deputy mayor on the George junior city council in 2012 and also played SWD provincial hockey. She recently obtained her B.Com business management and entrepreneurship degree from the North West University in Potchefstroom.

Adé is a medical doctor at 2 Military Hospital in Cape Town.

She was also a Protea gymnast and chosen as head girl at both primary and high school.

Congratulations to both of these beautiful Garden Route women!

Adè van Heerden from Herold's Bay.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'