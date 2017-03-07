Translate to: 

Angie's G Spot to be demolished

The owners of the popular Angie's G Spot now have to remove all buildings following a court order. Photo: Hannes Visser
NATIONAL NEWS - All buildings on the property of Angie’s G Spot on the picturesque Prince Alfred Pass have been deemed illegal and are to be demolished.

This was the ruling of Judge J Veldhuizen in the High Court in George on 15 February in favour of the George Municipality. The owners of Angie’s G Spot, Harold and Angie Beaumont, have until 15 March to remove all structures on the property next to the Keurbooms River.

The Beaumonts were in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday 7 March in a desperate attempt to get an extension.

The wooden structures on the property consist of a pub, a workshop, ablution facilities, the Beaumonts’ home, tents on decks and a structure with four double rooms to accommodate guests.

A section of a statement obtained from George Municipality states: "It is correct that the municipality obtained a court order for the demolition of the structures relating to Angie's G Spot. The buildings in question were erected on their, as well as neighbouring properties without municipal approval. The buildings have been erected over property boundaries and in the floodline of the river without an environmental approval in terms of NEMA."
 
 
10:42 (GMT+2), Wed, 08 March 2017
