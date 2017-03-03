Ford recalls another Kuga model

Generic image.

The latest safety recall follows a day after the National Consumer Commission said it would launch an official investigation into Ford’s handling of the fire problem which destroyed 52 1.6l Kugas built in Spain between 2012 and 2014.

NATIONAL NEWS - Ford’s Kuga woes are not over. The company has initiated another recall – this time for a different model and a different problem.Owners of the 2l diesel Kuga this week received letters urging them to bring their vehicles in so that a brake issue could be resolved.The problem, affecting models built between 2014 and 2015, relates to a brake booster vacuum pipe which may weaken if it repeatedly comes into contact with the turbo-charger heat shield.The notice says: “Some Kuga 2.0 diesel vehicles may have been built with the brake booster vacuum pipe routed too close to the turbo heat shield.“This causes the pipe to heat up and sag towards the turbo. After several heat cycles the pipe could come into contact with the heat shield, causing damage to the pipe.“This would increase the pressure required by the driver on the brake pedal during braking.”The notice says the solution is the installation of an additional clip to keep the pipe away from harm.