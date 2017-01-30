Baby porn: Man pleads guilty to 18644 charges

The Plettenberg Bay computer engineer accused of having links to a horrific international baby pornography network leaves court at an earlier court appearance. Photo: Yolande Stander.
PLETTENBERG BAY NEWS FLASH - The Plettenberg Bay man accused of having links to a horrific international baby pornography ring has pleaded guilty to more than 18 000 charges of possession of child pornography in the Knysna Regional Court yesterday.
William Beale (38) entered into a plea bargain earlier today more than two years after his high-profile arrest by international police during a raid of his seaside home on January 13, 2015.
He pleaded guilty to 18 644 charges of possession of child pornography and a single charge of possession of dagga.
The matter was postponed to April 18 for sentencing.
Mon, 20 February 2017
