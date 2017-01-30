Baby porn: Man pleads guilty to 18644 charges

The Plettenberg Bay computer engineer accused of having links to a horrific international baby pornography network leaves court at an earlier court appearance. Photo: Yolande Stander.

William Beale (38) entered into a plea bargain earlier today more than two years after his high-profile arrest by international police during a raid of his seaside home on January 13, 2015.

The matter was postponed to April 18 for sentencing.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'

PLETTENBERG BAY NEWS FLASH - The Plettenberg Bay man accused of having links to a horrific international baby pornography ring has pleaded guilty to more than 18 000 charges of possession of child pornography in the Knysna Regional Court yesterday.He pleaded guilty to 18 644 charges of possession of child pornography and a single charge of possession of dagga.