Translate to: 

Chicken dumping: What you should know

Chicken dumping: What you should know
Chicken Dumping will destroy the SA chicken industry, not because the industry cannot compete, but because it is being killed by dumping, a practice which has been outlawed by the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
NATIONAL NEWS - Chicken dumping is becoming a national crisis.
 
Between 4 000 and 5 000 jobs in the industry have been lost, and 110 000 more are at risk, plus 20 000 in the feed supply sector.
 
Chicken Dumping will destroy the SA chicken industry, not because the industry cannot compete, but because it is being killed by dumping, a practice which has been outlawed by the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

What is chicken dumping?
Other countries are dumping large quantities of surplus chicken in the South African market at prices that are far below their production costs.

So why is this a problem?
Because thousands of jobs have already been lost in a country with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world.

In reality this affects many more people as each worker may support as many as 10 people.
The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) warned four years ago, that 20 000 jobs could be lost if imports of cheap chicken continued.

Since then the volume of dumped chicken has increased.

Warning: The entire South African chicken industry may collapse before the end of 2017
RCL Foods, one of SA’s largest chicken producers, has warned that the dumping could cause the entire South African chicken industry to collapse before the end of 2017.

Last month RCL laid off 1 350 employees – 20 percent of its workforce – and is selling 15 of its 25 farms. 
 
13:19 (GMT+2), Mon, 20 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Statistics SA recently released this year’s Victims of Crime Survey, which indicates amongst others, South Africans generally feel unsafe. Where do you feel safe?
Not anywhere
George Herald 79%
In my own home
George Herald 15%
At work
George Herald 2%
In public places
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
Ntlshark
I'm a 56 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 50.
takhum
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 28 and 46.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up