2 Phases to Kuga recall

Police inspect the burnt out Ford Kuga in Wilderness in 2015. Photo: Malcolm Pojie
NATIONAL NEWS - Ford South Africa says there are two phases to the Kuga recall and has urged customers to cooperate to ensure their engines do not overheat.
On Monday, Ford and the National Consumer Commission recalled the 1.6 Kuga made between December 2012 and February 2014 due to overheating issues.
Ford has encouraged 4,500 motorists who drive the vehicle to take their cars to a dealership urgently, saying certain components need to be replaced.
Ford CEO Jeff Nemeth says they have identified the problem with the 1.6l Kuga.
Nemeth says they are aware that there may be some delays to repairing the cars due to a shortage of parts, but drivers will be given a courtesy vehicle.
He says the first phase of the recall includes replacing the affected components in the coolant system.
