Earthquake: Cango Caves are open

Earthquake: Cango Caves are open
Inside the Cango Caves.
NATIONAL NEWS - The Cango Caves re-opened this morning after the earthquake that hit the Southern Cape yesterday. Their first tour commenced at 09:00 this morning.

According to Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe, senior spokesperson for the Oudtshoorn Municipality, several bus groups and individual tourists from as far as Israel were turned away yesterday as the news of the tremor emerged.

“Some of the workers were still in shock and consequently withheld their services concerned about their safety. The Cango Caves were then closed and no tour could be continued.”

“This morning, it is business as usual at the Cango Caves. Management is encouraging tourists to visit the Caves since tours have been running smoothly as normal.”

The tremor which hit Oudtshoorn and surrounding areas was measured at 3.4 on the Richter scale and is calculated at 6km into the ground.

Mangqwengqwe said several inspections were conducted at the Cango Caves yesterday and no damages were found.

'We bring you the latest Klein Karoo, Hessequa, Garden Route news'
11:58 (GMT+2), Wed, 19 October 2016
