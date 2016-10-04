Cango Caves remain closed

Inside the Cango Caves.

NATIONAL NEWS & VIDEO - The Cango Caves are still closed due to a tremor this morning.

About three hours later the Oudtshoorn Municipality’s spokesperson, Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe sent out a press release to say: “The Eden District Municipality’s Disaster Management has given the town’s management team a go-ahead to resume tours at the Cango Caves.”

The Oudtshoorn Courant was informed at about 14:30 that the caves are in fact still closed until further notice. This was confirmed by Mangqwengqwe.

Watch a video below of this morning's earthquake:

Video: Courtesy of Jean Botha, owner of Cango Caves Zipline.

Shortly after the tremor hit Oudtshoorn and surroundings the Cango Caves were closed on the advice of Gerhard Otto, manager of Eden District Disaster Management.